Jhootha Kahin Ka: Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor on working with Rishi Kapoor and reuniting after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Rishi Kapoor’s comedy entertainer, a tale of mistaken identities, Jhootha Kahin Ka marks the reunion for actors Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh, who had previously shared the screen space in Luv Ranjan’s 2015 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 as best friends. Though their collaboration seems to be getting bigger, it can also be seen from the trailer that they are getting repetitive with the tried-and-tested buddy comedy formula like it was seen in Ranjan’s previous films. Nobody is complaining though.

Omkar agrees to this but at the same time, he feels that such subjects are currently being lapped up by the audience and it was wise for him to carry on with the similar mantra for some more time. “When they narrated the script of Jhootha Kahin Ka, it was an instant ‘yes’ from me because it is a commercial masala film. I jumped at it. People are liking us in such films. Obviously, being paired with Sunny, and having Rishi Kapoor as my dad was another attraction for me. It can be said that there are some similarities between Jhootha Kahin Ka and the films directed by Luv Ranjan, like Pyaar Ka Punchnama. These are almost on the same lines and both have the same pace but we have definitely tried to do something different, with director Smeep Kang giving his touch,” said Omkar.

However, his co-star, Sunny begs to differ and he says, “If one of us had not been in the film, you wouldn’t have felt that way. It is also about the timing. If you see the same cast four years later maybe you won’t feel there’s any similarity between Jhootha Kahin Ka and Luv Ranjan's films.”

Smeep Kang, who makes his directorial debut in Bollywood with Jhootha Kahin Ka, is known for his hit Punjabi comedies like Chak De Phatte (2008), Carry On Jatta (2012), and Lucky Di Unlucky Story (2013). He clarified, saying, “Luv Ranjan’s films are not out-and-out comedies. He also has lot of drama in it. But comedy is there in my film from beginning till the end. It has got some dose of drama but that is also quite hilarious. I have again paired Sunny and Omkar because they have a good tuning and since the boys had to play the best of friends, I wanted the same cast. Their Pyaar Ka Punchnama had worked and I knew Sunny from the past. They are good friends and hence, it was perfect casting for me for this youth-centric film,” said Kang.

Kang's next is a cop comedym which he is directing for Ranjan's production house. “Luv Ranjan has seen some of my films. I requested him that if he wants me to direct for him then let me make my kind of cinema. I won’t be able to make his kind of cinema, or make it as well, and also everything will look the same. He seems to be the non-interfering kind of producer,” said Kang.

It was a bit intimidating for the young actors on the sets with veteran Rishi Kapoor, who was last seen in a power-packed avatar in Mulk. He wrapped up the shoot of Jhootha Kahin Ka in August last year, before he took off to the US for his treatment in September. Interestingly, Jhootha Kahin Ka gets its title from Rishi Kapoor’s 1979 film of the same name, which also starred Neetu Kapoor. “We were trying to match little bit of what he has already done. He’s been there done that. He would come on sets and give us some tips. He guided me for my clothes. Yes, it was a bit intimidating in the beginning but within a few days of the shoot, he made us very comfortable. Since he was most senior on the set, he made sure that every actor was enjoying, as it is a comedy film. Rishiji believes that if you don’t have fun on sets, it won’t transcend in the film, especially since we were working on a comedy. He may have a certain image but he is still child at heart. He used to narrate tales from his Bobby days and all his other films,” said Omkar. “We learnt a lot from Rishiji. He is a gem of a person and we are waiting for him to return,” added Sunny.

While Sunny will be seen next in Luv Films' upcoming flick Jai Mummy Di, Omkar, who began his career as a child artiste with films like Masoom, Judwaa, Hero No 1 and Judaai among others, has Pradeep Sarkar’s Arranged Marriage alongside Ali Fazal and Patralekhaa, which is set in Kolkata. “Arranged Marriage is in the human drama mystery sort of space which dada (Pradeep Sarkar) is known for, and the film is set in Kolkata. Shoot is complete and we will release any time soon this year. I am a greedy actor for roles, so any good script with any good director I would love to do. The genre doesn’t matter. I go by my instinct from what I read and that is what I did even for Arranged Marriage. But yes, comedy is my forte because I love it.” “I prefer action comedy probably because I’m inspired by my dad who is an action director (Jai Singh Nijjar is the action director of Singham, Chennai Express and Shivaay among other films). Then, I also like intense psycho thrillers,” said Sunny.

The youngsters hold a similar opinion as Ranjan when asked about their views on the alleged misogyny and sexism associated with his films. “I wonder if people have lost their sense of humour. We are not intending a pun or taking a dig at anyone. It is just a humorous way of saying things and that is the reason people connect to these films. I have met so many people who could relate to Punchnama 2, as they have gone through similar experiences in life as shown in the film. Some generic things, we try to say in humorous way. We make fun of both, male as well as female. We are all equal. There is fair amount of equality in every department and there is fair amount of transparency also. I do believe in feminism and equality completely,” said Omkar. “Neither did I find Luv Ranjan’s films sexist nor did I feel this one is. Audience can relate to these films and hence, they love it,” said Sunny.

Jhootha Kahin Ka also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi. It is slated to release on 19 July.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2019 10:41:50 IST