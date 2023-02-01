'Jhoome Jo Makhan': Amul's take on the historic success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan wins internet

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been raking in money since its release on 25 January. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after a four-year hiatus, has turned out to be King Khan’s biggest success so far. The craze for the film has been such that many of SRK’s fans have been spotted grooving to the film’s title track in cinema halls. With Jhoome Jo Pathaan becoming a trend in itself, Amul has now joined the Pathaan appreciation bandwagon. The dairy brand applauded Pathaan’s success with a special topical inspired by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song at the end of the movie. The post, shared by Amul on Wednesday, featured animated versions of the actor grooving while the text “Jhoome Jo Makhan. Puth Aan Bread” appears over their heads.

Amul shared the topical with the caption, “#Amul Topical: The Badshah of Bollywood makes comeback with blockbuster!”

The tweet has received more than 112000 views so far. Reacting to the post, a user wrote that the topical was “cute”.

Another joked that Deepika didn’t eat butter.

One individual liked the “healthier yet normal avatar” of the Gehraiyaan actress.

I like that healthier yet normal avatar of Deepika here… ! https://t.co/QJKpDpp9fc — ThePonderinGirl💚👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 (@DtPushpaAnand) February 1, 2023

Others were amused by the “Puth-aan bread” pun in the topical and pointed out that this was the reason for their presence on Twitter.

Puth-aan bread! Yes! This is why I’m on twitter! Give me more puns!!! https://t.co/HWuUUDPyiF — Nireekshith Ejardar (@TheNireekshith) February 1, 2023

Pathaan marks the fourth installment of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe. Apart from SRK and Deepika, the movie also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Salman Khan appears in a cameo appearance. The movie has been shattering box-office records since its release. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the actioner has earned Rs 634 crore worldwide in seven days.

‘PATHAAN’: ₹ 634 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 7 DAYS… #Pathaan WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *7 days*…

⭐️ #India: ₹ 395 cr Gross BOC [₹ 330.25 cr Nett BOC]

⭐️ #Overseas: ₹ 239 cr Gross BOC

⭐️ Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 634 cr

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nMnQHosQxO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2023



Pathaan has now become the fastest Hindi-language film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark domestically. The film took seven days to hit the benchmark, in comparison to the 10 days taken by Baahubali 2 (Hindi), and the 11 days by KGF 2 (Hindi) to achieve the same milestone.

