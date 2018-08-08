Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne may star Tobias Lindholm's serial killer thriller The Good Nurse

Actors Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne are in talks to star in the thriller The Good Nurse.

The movie centers on the serial killer/nurse Charles Cullen. Redmayne would portray Cullen and Chastain would play a nurse who helped track him down after he killed as many as 40 patients before being arrested in 2003, reports Variety. The Good Nurse, based on the book by Charles Graeber, will be adapted by Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Danish helmer Tobias Lindholm will direct the project, which will be his English language feature debut according to Deadline. His 2015 film A War (Krigen), about a Danish military company captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan, bagged an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. He has worked on the script of Danish TV series Borgen and also has directed hostage drama films like A Hijacking, Submarino, and R.

Redmayne, who won the best actor Oscar for The Theory of Everything, will next be seen as Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Chastain has previously starred in Molly's Game as well as Zero Dark Thirty for which she won the Best Actress Oscar. She will appear in the X-Men film Dark Phoenix as an alien shapeshifter and will play the adult Beverly Marsh in It: Chapter Two. Chastain is also set to star in and produce an action film titled Eve.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 12:03 PM