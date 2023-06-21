On the evening of Monday (19 June), a case against Asit Kumarr Modi, producer of the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sohail Ramani (Operations Head), and Jatin Bajaj (Executive Producer) by Powai Police.

Based on a complaint filed by actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, they have been booked under IPC sections 354 and 509.

Reacting to the FIR file against the three crew members of TMKOC, Jennifer told PinkVilla, “I was called to the police station yesterday (Monday, June 19) evening. I reached there at 7:30 PM and I was there till 12:30 AM, and finally, the FIR has been registered. I’ve been told by the cops that they will call me whenever they need any information next. The law will take its course, whatever I could do, I have done. Mainly, the FIR has been registered because it was stuck for the past many days, and that’s a huge thing.”

She added, “I am at least relieved that an action has been taken now but I am still not happy in that way because this is not something that I wanted. I did not want this but God and the Universe is letting it happen, which means it had to happen. Let’s see, I am still praying for the highest good for everyone in the world and that everything happens in a nicer way. I don’t want that anyone gets any kind of punishment, whatever it is just happens nicely. Even now if I get a statement from their side saying, ‘Humne jo bhi kiya, bhool-chook maaf,'(We apologize for whatever has been done intentionally or unintentionally) that is also enough. Why unnecessarily drag the situation? I don’t know what God has written for them.”

For the unversed, Jennifer accused producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment and mentioned that he told her, ‘Tumhare honth bahut sundar lag rahe hain, pakadkar kiss kar loon. Tum akele room mein kya karti ho? Mere room mein aa jao. Tumhari room partner toh chali jaati hai, tum mere room mein aa jaya karo, whiskey peete hain. (You’ve got attractive lips, feel like kissing them. What do you do alone in your room? Anyway, your room partner leaves, come join me in my room and let’s have whiskey.)

She also alleged that Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj mentally tortured her.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.