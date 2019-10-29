Jennifer Aniston teases project with Friends' co-stars, but it won't be a reboot: 'We're working on something'

Jennifer Aniston recently made an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show and teased a secret project with her Friends' co-stars. DeGeneres invited the actress on set as she interviewed pop singer Charlie Puth, who said he is a big fan of the popular sitcom, according to Entertainment Weekly.

DeGeneres brought up the topic of Friends return to the small screen, but Aniston said, "“Like a reboot of the show? No."

However, the actress added, "We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something." Aniston did not provide any further information saying that she did not want to "lead people on."

In 2018, Aniston had revealed that unlike her female co-actors, her male co-stars from Friends did not want to revisit their iconic characters on the long-running TV series about six twentysomething friends in New York, despite raging public demand.

Aniston made her debut on Instagram on 15 October and broke the internet by posting a Friends reunion photo. The actor's first picture on the platform was with the sitcom's cast.

Friends, which also starred Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc, celebrated its 25th-anniversary earlier this month.

Aniston will be seen next alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell in Apple's The Morning Show. The series will explore the high-stakes world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning," Apple said. The story is told through the perspective of two "complicated women" as they work to navigate through high-profile players. The series "explores ego, ambition and the misguided search for power."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston's Netflix film with Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery, is also in the works at the streaming giant. James Vanderbilt will reportedly return to write the script for the second instalment.

