Jeff Goldblum's 25-foot statue erected in London to commemorate 25 years of Jurassic Park

A 25-foot statue of actor Jeff Goldblum in his open-shirted and reclining pose from Jurassic Park has been erected here to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary.

The statue, a homage to the character of Dr Ian Malcolm played by Goldblum in the 1993 Steven Spielberg directed film, was built and erected by subscription service Now TV.

The statue, weighing 150.2 kgs, is situated at Potters Field Park which is on the banks of the River Thames near Tower Bridge. It will stay at its spot until 26 July, according to CNet.

The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram to praise the statue.

The actor had recently opened up about shooting the iconic scene and revealed that it was not scripted.

Talking to reporters, Goldblum had said, "I don't think it was in the script. It's supposed to be Costa Rica, right? So things are hot and I'm sure I'm in some sort of fever. So all the logic is that we got to get some of these wet clothes off immediately. As I remember, I don't think anybody fought me on that."

He returned to the franchise with a cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which released last month.

Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg, hit cinemas in 1993 and quickly became the highest-grossing film released worldwide up to that time. It also featured Sam Neill, Laura Dern and the late Richard Attenborough.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 14:56 PM