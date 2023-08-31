At the ‘Jawan‘ event that was held yesterday in Chennai, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Atlee enthralled the crowd and promised a blockbuster film. Khan spoke about his experience of working with all the cast and crew of the film as the crowd in Chennai cheered and clapped.

He said, “I remember Atlee sir telling me that, there is this young kid, I have seen him like a baby ‘Why this Kolaveri Kolaveri di’, and from that time I have been wanting to meet him and Atlee sir told me there this young kid can we do one song with him in the Tamil version and the Hindi version and I said no we have to do all the songs with only Annirudh and the amount of hard work he has put in, Thank you, Annirudh, I love you so much. And a big gratitude and love to your parents to both father and mother. Thank you sir and ma’am.”

He added, “Priya, to you I will thank later, will produce another child. I mean, you and Atlee, not me. Now Atlee and we can co produce also there’s no problem. We are friends now. Yogi Babu. Thank you so much. I remember him from Chennai. He was so shy and so quiet. And I remember I came to market the film here. And everybody was screaming and shouting in the theater. For one brief moment, I thought it’s for me. And then I realized, no, they were all pushing me aside and they just wanted to say Yogi Babu,so thank you so much for being part of Jawan, you are awsome sir.”

Speaking about Nayanthara, he said, “Nayanthara Ji she’s not here, she wanted to come but due to onam festivities she couldn’t but she gave all her love, she’s sent her love to all.”

The film is all set to release on September 7.