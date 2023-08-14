Entertainment

Jawan song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara bring the magic of love

Composed by Anirudh, with vocals by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, the song is Choreographed by Farah Khan

Composed by the musical maestro Anirudh, ‘Chaleya‘ boasts of soul-stirring vocals from Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The song brings back the timeless magic of Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh’s collaboration which has given us some of the most romantic and soulful numbers. This heartfelt melody marks the triumphant return of romance, featuring the King of Romance himself.

Paired together for the first time, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayantara bring forth a fresh and electrifying camaraderie that ignites the screen. Choreographed by the inimitable Farah Khan the song has her signature style infusing it with grace and elegance that complements the heartfelt lyrics penned by the very popular lyricist Kumaar, who has a string of latest hits to his credit.

Arijit Singh’s emotive rendition adds an extra layer of emotion to SRK’s portrayal of love, as Nayanthara’s exquisite voice is beautifully delivered by Shilpa Rao. The song captures the essence of the heart’s deepest desires, celebrating the power of love in its purest form.

Jawan‘ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

