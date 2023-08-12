The romantic track sung by Arijit and shilpa rao is expected to feature SRK and Nayanthara and is choreographed by Farah Khan.

The craze of Jawan is continuously surging with every other asset, be it the action-packed prevue, character posters to its hit track Zinda Banda. Next on the cards, as per a source close to the film, “the makers are all set to arrive with a romantic song, ‘Chaleya,’ most likely on coming Monday, it’s beautifully performed by Arijit and Shilpa rao and is expected to be a quintessential SRK romance song”

The first song Zinda Banda was released across three languages, Chaleya is also expected to go the same Route and will have a Tamil and Telugu version as well.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

The veteran trade analysts shared their opinion on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and predicted that the film will open massively at the box office, exceeding all expectations. Experts from the North and South are unanimous in their views of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan‘s opening day take.

According to them, the film has the potential to gross more than Rs. 100 crore on the opening day, and expected to gross 60 crores from the Hindi belt, and 35–40 crores looks possible from the South. The major reason for this massive opening is guaranteed by Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom and names like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati and Deepika Padukone coming together! It’s the true pan india appeal that will work for audiences across nation! Furthermore, it will be released on September 7th, a date when no major film will be released.