Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's coming-of-age comedy, to now release on 31 January, 2020, reveals poster

The release date of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been advanced by a week, the makers announced on Monday.

The movie, which was previously scheduled to release on 7 February, 2020, will now hit the theatres on 31 January.

Check out the new poster with the announcement date

The coming-of-age film, directed by Nitin R Kakkar, will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla.

Saif and Alaia will play father and daughter, while Tabu has a pivotal role in the movie.

Revealing further about the movie, one of the producers Jackky Bhagnani had told Asian News International, "A fresh script, a fresh cast and a coming together of a fresh team. So expect the unexpected. Without giving away much about the film, the only thing I will say is that if you have laughed, cried or enjoyed with your family, that's exactly what you will do with our film! Nitin sir, with his unique talent to say the best of the stories in the most relatable manner, has truly made a film that we are proud of. I hope the audience loves this film as much as we do."

"Since I have been playing dark roles off-late, the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at first go," unveiled Tabu, as per Asian News International.

The film is produced by Saif's banner Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

Updated Date: Dec 24, 2019 08:22:11 IST