Jawaani Jaaneman box office collection: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F's coming-of-age drama makes Rs 7.79 cr in two days

Jawaani Jaaneman opened to Rs 3.24 crore and saw a risse on the second day of its release with Rs 4.55 crore. The current domestic box office collection of the dramedy is now Rs 7.79 crore.

Trade analysts note that the film has been received positively by its target audience, primarily people from metros. Jawaani Jaaneman is faring well as compared to Saif Ali Khan's past solo releases Chef, Kaalakaandi, Bazaar and Laal Kaptaan.

Saif's other film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead, has been having a dream run at the ticketing counters ever since its release in January. The film has earned more than Rs 245.12 crore.

Here are the latest box office figures

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman follows a middle-aged man Jazz (Khan) who has not come to terms with his age and shirks at the mention of responsibility. His life takes a dramatic turn when Alaya F's character Tia finds him in an alley, and tells him there is a possibility he is her father. Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Kubra Sait, and Farida Jalal are also part of the cast.

Jawaani Jaaneman marks the Bollywood debut Alaya, who is actress Pooja Bedi's daughter. A Hindustan Times report says that she has now landed a role in Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 3 and the film will start shooting in Bangkok this summer.

In an interview with Firstpost, the young actress spoke about choosing this role as her debut, "I did a lot of auditions and tests for lots of films but this is the one that worked out because I happened to fit into it perfectly. It’s unconventional, and I want to do all kinds of cinema for the rest of my career, conventional, unconventional, all of it.

Khan has co-produced the film under his banner Black Knight Films, along with Jackky and Vasu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment and Northern Lights Films.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2020 14:26:47 IST