Javed Akhtar says the world needs Michelle Obama in The White House as she announces a month-long tour; Twitter reacts

The First Lady Michelle Obama’s book The Light We Carry’s tour is all set to happen from November 15 and end by December 13. And veteran lyricist and screen-writer Javed Akhtar had a take on this very tour.

FP Staff October 06, 2022 18:10:11 IST
Michelle Obama, known as the First Lady, is all set for The Light We Carry (her latest book) Tour from November 15 to December 13, and will be accompanied by the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, David Letterman, Gayle King, Conon O’Brien and many others.

As she tweeted about the tour, veteran lyricist and screen-writer Javed Akhtar tweeted- “Dear Ms Michelle Obama , I am not some young crazy fan but a 77 years old writer/ poet from India .hopefully any Indian would know my name . Madame please take my words seriously , not only US but the world needs you in White House . You shouldn’t shrug off this responsibility.”

And these were some social media reactions on the tweet:

It’s unclear why Akhtar put out this tweet. Is it because he’s not really pleased with the idea of Obama attending this tour?

Akhtar has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than five decades. His collaborations with Salim Khan will always be iconic and historic. Together, they have penned classics like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar, Trishul, Seeta Aur Geeta, Kaala Patthar, and Mr. India, this being their last film together.

Updated Date: October 06, 2022 18:10:11 IST

