Michelle Obama, known as the First Lady, is all set for The Light We Carry (her latest book) Tour from November 15 to December 13, and will be accompanied by the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, David Letterman, Gayle King, Conon O’Brien and many others.

I’m so excited to go on #TheLightWeCarry Tour with these wonderful people! I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more. I hope you’ll join us! Get your ticket today: https://t.co/IZWLMRGTn5 pic.twitter.com/WcG8wm0OOr — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 5, 2022

As she tweeted about the tour, veteran lyricist and screen-writer Javed Akhtar tweeted- “Dear Ms Michelle Obama , I am not some young crazy fan but a 77 years old writer/ poet from India .hopefully any Indian would know my name . Madame please take my words seriously , not only US but the world needs you in White House . You shouldn’t shrug off this responsibility.”

Dear Ms Michelle Obama , I am not some young crazy fan but a 77 years old writer/ poet from India .hopefully any Indian would know my name . Madame please take my words seriously , not only US but the world needs you in White House . You shouldn’t shrug off this responsibility . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 6, 2022

And these were some social media reactions on the tweet:

Im an Indian – No idea who this man Javed Akhtar is — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 6, 2022

I am an Indian. Who are you ? — mthn  (@Being_Humor) October 6, 2022

White House hi kyu, unko India ka President hi bana dijiye.. hadd hai amriki chamchagiri ki.. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 6, 2022

Being good at writing doesn’t make you good at everything and trust me your double standards are obvious – in fact everything you mention here on twitter makes one doubt are you same person we know – anyway we know your agenda now ! — Prashant Dahibhate (@prashvd) October 6, 2022

It’s unclear why Akhtar put out this tweet. Is it because he’s not really pleased with the idea of Obama attending this tour?

Akhtar has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than five decades. His collaborations with Salim Khan will always be iconic and historic. Together, they have penned classics like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar, Trishul, Seeta Aur Geeta, Kaala Patthar, and Mr. India, this being their last film together.

