Game of Thrones: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says Jaime Lannister's mission got altered after seeing Bran Stark

Game of Thrones' eighth and final season has only six episodes. With the premiere of the first episode on 15 April, quite a number of fans were disappointed with the development of the narrative (or, rather the fact that it hardly had any considerable big moments). However, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's recent reveal in his interview with Entertainment Weekly may change opinions.

Waldau, who famously portrays Jaime Lannister's character in the HBO franchise, was seen looking on shocked, towards Bran Stark at the end of the first episode of season 8. Having reached Winterfell after abandoning his sister cum lover, Cersei's side, Jaime (aka the kingslayer) may have plans of aiding Daenerys Targaryen's army in their war against the wights.

Waldau stated that Jaime's first reaction on witnessing Bran would be complete shock, but not necessarily because of the Bran's presence (Jaime already knew Bran was alive), but to see Bran perched on a wheelchair. He further added that Jaime changed his mission after the encounter. The publication quoted the actor as saying, "His mission changes once again. It goes from: ‘I know my brother Tyrion is there and I’m going to fight the good fight’ to ‘I’m in deep sh** now.’ Because this is the Lord of Winterfell that I tried to kill and I’m sure he wants revenge. That’s what Jaime expects.”

Commenting on the final season's treatment in terms of narrative, Waldau added that show-runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss outdid themselves with the finale. "It makes sense and there’s a logic to it without it being obvious at all. There are also great moments of surprise,” added the actor.

