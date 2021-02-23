Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of mother Sridevi's death anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in the horror-comedy Roohi co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Bollywood actress and late Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at the Mumbai Airport with sister Khushi Kapoor.

The Kapoor sisters were seen leaving the town on Monday (22 February) night and got clicked at the airport with their masks on. 24 February will mark the third death anniversary of their mother Sridevi.

The legendary actress passed away in 2018 at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel. The Mr India actress was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding ceremony.

Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, will next be seen in the horror-comedy Roohi co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Hardik Mehta, the film is set to release on 11 March.

Apart from Roohi, she also has films like Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry in her kitty.

Sridevi's younger Khushi, who is currently studying at the New York Film Academy, made her Instagram page public in December 2020, leading to speculations that she too will follow the footsteps of her mother and sister and is prepping for a career in Bollywood.