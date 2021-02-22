Watch: Roohi song Panghat sees Janhvi Kapoor channelise a glamourous witch avatar

Panghat, from Roohi, is sung by Asees Kaur, Divya Kumar and Sachin-Jigar

The first song from Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi was released earlier today. Titled 'Panghat', the song is sung by Asees Kaur, Divya Kumar and Sachin-Jigar. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Sachin – Jigar, the song's rap is by Mellow D.

'Panghat' sees has Janhvi shed off her bridal look and champion a glamorous witch avatar. The actor is seen dancing with co-stars Rajkummar and Varun in a palace but soon her spooky avatar hijacks the party.

Check out the song here

Ain’t it quite ‘kathin’ to keep up with two dulhas & ‘two’ much of sizzling Roohi? 😍 The first song of #Roohi, #Panghat out now - https://t.co/yrwkQabE9r Roohi in cinemas 11th March, 2021. pic.twitter.com/f6GZ3nTZPn — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) February 22, 2021

The official synopsis of the film reads as "Roohi is set in a fictional town of North India. The film revolves around two small-town boys Bhaura and Kattanni who are stuck in a forest with Roohi. But there’s an insidious spirit following them with feet turned backwards. What will happen next? Watch the trailer to know more."

Hardik Mehta has directed the film from a script penned by Fukrey helmer Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, who also serves as a co-producer on the movie.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Roohi is all set to hit theatres on 11 March.