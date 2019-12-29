Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl; Ananya Panday completes shooting for Khaali Peeli

Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of her maiden biopic titled Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl.

The actor took to her Instagram to announce the news and shared some behind-the-scene photos. She writes, "I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one."

The movie is based on Gunjan Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat. She rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was honoured with the Shaurya Vir award for displaying courage and grit during the war.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is scheduled to hit theatres on 13 March, 2020.

Check out her post here

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday on Saturday announced the wrap-up of the shooting of her upcoming film - Khaali Peeli on social media. The 21-year-old actor announced the last working day of the shoot by sharing a picture on Instagram along with co-actor Ishaan Khatter and director Maqbool Khan. The actor is seen donning a white crop top along with white jeans while Ishaan looks dapper in his casual attire. The 21-year-old actor announced the last working day of the shoot by sharing a picture on Instagram

Bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios, Khaali Peeli is scheduled to hit the theatre on 12 June next year.

(With inputs from agencies)

