After keeping the film critics on their toes with her performance in Siddharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor is back with yet another suspense thriller. Janhvi’s fans are surely up for a treat this Wednesday because hours after unveiling the first look of her upcoming film Mili, the actress shared the teaser of her next survival thriller. In the movie, Janhvi stars as the titular character that is trapped in a storage freezer and must find a way out to escape before she freezes to death. This was after the actress shared two posters of the movie that carried the detail about the actress’ character in the movie. It read “Name: Mili Naudiyal, Age: 24, Qualification: B.Sc. Nursing Graduate.” In the first poster the actress can be seen smiling and carrying a backpack, while the second poster showed Janhvi with an intense look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



Taking to her official Instagram account, Janhvi shared the teaser with the caption, “Teaser out now Mili.” Apart from the actress, the teaser also shows glimpses of Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa with worrisome expressions. The video begins with Janhvi taking out the duct tape off a roll when a voice in the background presumably a police radio can be heard saying ‘Name is Mili Naudiyal, age is 24 and she is missing for the past four hours.’ Then the video shows a glance of Janhvi shivering and her face all reddened due to extreme cold. Janhvi’s character Mili can be seen not only struggling to stay alive, but also putting efforts to calm herself and maintain her wits in the extreme cold. While the temperature of the freezer is shown minus 16 degrees Celsius, Janhvi can be seen wrapped in plastic to stay warm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



Towards the end, the video shows a transition shot of Mili throwing something with full energy, and a shot of her before she got trapped in the freezer, wherein she is opening the fridge to take out milk.

Mathukutty Xavier’s directorial is based on a true event and is also a Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen, which was also directed by Xavier. For those who don’t know, Helen has already been remade in Tamil as Anbirkinyal, and its Kannada and Telugu remakes are under development. Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili, the movie is backed by the actress’ father Boney Kapoor and its screenplay is written by Ritesh Shah. The movie is all set to hit the theatres this year on 4 November.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.