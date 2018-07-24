You are here:

Dhadak box office collection: Shashank Khaitan's film mints Rs 5.52 cr on Monday, taking total to Rs 39.19 cr

Dhadak, the latest release by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, has been performing well at the box-office.

It had been reported that the movie minted Rs 33.67 cr till Sunday, and now, with Monday numbers out, the total collection for Dhadak has reached Rs 39.19 cr.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet wrote, "The love story gets the love of the audience... #Dhadak passes the crucial Monday examination... Packs a SOLID number on Day 4... Eyes ₹ 53 cr [+/-] Week 1 total... Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 39.19 cr. India biz."

The love story gets the love of the audience... #Dhadak passes the crucial Monday examination... Packs a SOLID number on Day 4... Eyes ₹ 53 cr [+/-] Week 1 total... Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 39.19 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 24, 2018

Also read: Dhadak marks return of intense love stories with star-crossed couple in a Bollywood dominated by rom-coms

Dhadak, which is the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's 2015 Marathi blockbuster Sairat, is the big Bollywood debuts of star-kids Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

It has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and overpowered the opening collections of Student of the Year which was also a major launchpad for three young actors in Bollywood — Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

While the Karan Johar directorial minted Rs 8 crore on its first day, Ishaan and Janhvi's film raked in extra Rs 71 lakhs and went ahead of SOTY.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 16:04 PM