Dhadak box office collection: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter film mints Rs 33.67 cr on opening weekend

As Dharma Productions' latest release Dhadak hit the screens on 20 July, both the audience and the critics responded to the film with mainly average to poor ratings. The official Hindi adaptation of Nagraj Manjule's 2015 Marathi blockbuster Sairat, this film also marked the big Bollywood debuts of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter — who have been in the buzz for quite some time now.

While the film opened with a decent collection, the number of footfalls saw an upward trend over the weekend; Dhadak's overall collection so far is estimated at Rs 33.67 crore.

And the BO numbers do the talking... #Dhadak packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its opening weekend... A consistent run on weekdays will help put up a STRONG Week 1 total... Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr. Total: ₹ 33.67 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2018

On its first day, Dhadak overpowered the opening collections of Student of the Year which was also a major launchpad for three young actors in Bollywood — Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. While the Karan Johar directorial minted Rs 8 crore on its first day, Ishaan and Janhvi's film raked in extra Rs 71 lakhs and went ahead of SOTY.

Director Shashank Khaitan's latest outing is an intense love story which also deals with the social issue of honour killing in India. While many feel the film lacks the spirit and rawness of Manjule's classic, the box office collections of the Hindi remake seem to be telling a different story.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 14:46 PM