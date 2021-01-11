Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor begins filming for Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry in Punjab; see first look

Good Luck Jerry, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh, went on floors on Monday.

FP Trending January 11, 2021 18:14:09 IST
Janhvi Kapoor shared her first look from her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. Directed by Siddharth Sengupta, the project is bankrolled by Aanand L Rai, Lyca Productions and Sundial Entertainment.

In the image, the actress is seen wearing a blue coloured salwar kameez, along with an orange dupatta, walking along a narrow lane. Janhvi is seen sporting a bindi and her hair styled in braids.

The shooting of Good Luck Jerry began on Monday, 11 January in Punjab. The first schedule will continue till March. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Check out the first look here

According to The Times of India, Good Luck Jerry is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. Janhvi will be seen playing the character essayed by Nayantara. The film is written by Pankaj Matta.

Janhvi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she essayed the titular role. Her upcoming films also include Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2

Updated Date: January 11, 2021 18:14:09 IST

