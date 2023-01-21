Jane Fonda calls SS Rajamouli's RRR a Bollywood film, social media corrects her error

After receiving a tremendous response in the domestic market, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR continues to make waves, by breaking innumerable international barriers. Released last year, the Golden Globes recipient film has been immensely hailed for its visual spectacle and great writing. Despite the fact that the movie is inching closer to ringing its first release anniversary, the buzz around RRR has continued to surge, as it is garnering the attention of not just from the audiences but also several Hollywood biggies. Now after James Cameron, Jessica Chastain, and Nathalie Emmanuel among others, Monster-in-law star Jane Fonda has joined the RRR fan club. The veteran Hollywood star, who has been on a spree of film recommendations of late, revealed that after watching Rajamouli’s masterpiece she was “transfixed.” However, the actress, who earlier suggested Andrea Riseborough’s To Leslie to her Instagram family, ended up calling RRR a “Bollywood” movie. Wondering then what? Well, eagle-eyed social media users were quick to school her for her internet oopsie.

Jane Fonda took to her official Instagram account and expressed her thoughts on Rajamouli’s multi-starrer directorial. The actress confessed that Telugu-language epic action drama took her “by surprise.”

While dropping a RRR poster on her account, Jane Fonda wrote, “On the complete opposite extreme of the last film I recommended, To Leslie, here’s another new one that took me by surprise: RRR, an Indian movie that’s short-listed in the Best Foreign Film category. It’s a combination of Indiana Jones, a serious film about imperialism, and Bollywood. I was transfixed.”

Several social media users were quick to jump to correct her knowledge about Indian cinema. Taking to the comments section, many explained to her that RRR is a Telugu movie and hence it comes under Tollywood. Therefore, it was better to call it an Indian film. One user commented, “It’s a remarkable movie! But sorry to say, it’s not Bollywood.” Another noted, “It’s Tollywood, but we can stick to Indian.” A third user wrote, “This is not a Bollywood movie, it is a Tollywood movie from the Telugu film field in India. Now this is called ‘Indian cinema!’”

In case you haven’t watched RRR so far, then you must know that it boasts an ensemble cast including Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, among others. It revolves around the fictional tale of two Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Rajamouli’s directorial explores the beautiful friendship between Ram and Bheem and their journey away from home during the 1920s.

