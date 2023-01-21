SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is on a global roll and has fast become one of the most celebrated Indian films of all time. The film also captured the attention of Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron, who spoke to SS Rajamouli at length and was all praise for his vision, his genius storytelling and the emotions that drive his characters.

In his conversation with SS Rajamouli James Cameron said, “It’s just such a feeling to watch your characters. And your setup the fire, water, story, reveal after reveal, then moving on the backstory of why he’s doing what he’s doing, the twists and turns and friendship. It’s just so powerful. And I love the fact that you just threw the whole thing out, it’s just the full show…I love that. I can only imagine the pride and power your country and your home audience feels…you must feel on top of the world.”

“If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let’s talk”- #JamesCameron to #SSRajamouli. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Here’s the longer version of the two legendary directors talking to each other. #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/q0COMnyyg2 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2023

Apart from speaking highly about the film, which Cameron’s wife revealed he watched not once but twice, the Avatar and Titanic director also extended an invitation to collaborate with SS Rajamouli on an international film. Added James Cameron while the two iconic directors parted ways, “And one thing…if you ever want to make a movie over here, let’s talk.”

Apart from becoming one of the most successful Indian films of all time grossing ₹1,200–₹1,258 crore at the global box office, SS Rajamouli’s RRR also won India its first Golden Globe award for ‘Best Original Song’. The historic film also won the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ and ‘Best Song’ at the 28th Critics Choice Awards.

