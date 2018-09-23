Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon Levitt team up for new Netflix sci-fi film from Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman

Jamie Foxx will act alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Netflix's upcoming sci-fi film. According to Deadline, the feature will be directed by filmmaker duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman from a script by Mattson Tomlin

The two are best known for directing the third and fourth instalments of Paranormal Activity series as well as documentary Catfish.

The film has been described as a "heightened sci-fi action thriller" set in Portland which is ridden with a drug that gives people a range of superpowers.

Gordon-Levitt will play a cop whose job is to get the drug off the street, but realises that the only way to fight the users is to take the drug himself. Collider found that Foxx might be portraying a family man who has faced great loss due to the drug and is desperate to trace and end its supply line.

The untitled film starts production next month in New Orleans.

Last seen in Baby Driver, Foxx is currently shooting legal drama opposite Michael B Jordan and Brie Larson, writes Deadline. He will also be seen next with Taron Egerton in Robin Hood and his show Beat Shazam, which was recently renewed for a third season. Gordon-Levitt's upcoming project includes air hijacking drama 7500 from Patrick Vollarth.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2018 13:40 PM