Brie Larson may feature alongside Michael B. Jordan in Just Mercy, based on Walter McMillian case

Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson is in talks to co-star alongside Michael B Jordan in Just Mercy, the legal drama helmed by Warner Bros, a Deadline report stated.

The details of her role, however, are yet to be revealed.

The film is based on the New York Times bestselling memoir by Bryan Stevenson, the founder of Equal Justice Initiative which fights on behalf of the wrongly condemned and death-row prisoners trapped in the criminal justice system.

Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, published in 2014, is focused on Stevenson's first case of Walter McMillian, a young black pulpwood worker who sentenced to death for a crime he didn’t commit. Despite his incontestable alibi, McMillian was convicted and spent six years on death row before being exonerated by Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

This film will mark the third outing of Brie Larson with Destin Cretton, with whom Larson worked on Short Term 12 and The Glass Castle. Cretton, who co-wrote the script with Andrew Lanham, will be directing the project.

The film will be produced by Jordan, along with Gil Netter and Asher Goldstein. Just Mercy is set to begin filming next month in Atlanta, a Hollywood Reporter report said.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 15:00 PM