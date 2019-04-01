James Gunn returns to Twitter; Zoe Saldana says she's 'happy' that Disney rehired Guardians of the Galaxy director

Days after he was reinstated by Disney for the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy, director James Gunn has resumed regular social media life.

The filmmaker, who disappeared from Twitter last year amid the controversy over his past tweets, has made a comeback on the microblogging site, sharing the "extended" trailer of his new directorial Brightburn. Gunn was fired by Marvel Studios' parent company Disney after his old, offensive tweets resurfaced on social media. In the tweets, Gunn, 52, had cracked crude jokes dealing with paedophilia and rape.

"And here's an extended version of the trailer!" Gunn captioned the 3.11 minute-long video which he shared on 29 March.

And here's an extended version of the trailer! pic.twitter.com/KbOuoTGRPe — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 29, 2019

The director officially resurfaced on Twitter on 15 March after Disney rehired him for Guardians 3"by posting a thank-you note.

Brightburn is a superhero sci-fi story with a twist that offers a subversive take on the genre and is slated to be released on 24 May.

On the other hand, Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, says she is "so proud" of Disney for backtracking on their previous decision to axe the filmmaker from the franchise and believes the company has set a great example.

"I'm proud of him. I'm happy that he's coming back. I'm so proud of Disney, actually, that all the leaders right now behind that big corporation decided to lead by example, and spreading the word and the message of redemption is important," Saldana told Entertainment Tonight.

Gunn, who had also directed the first two parts of the franchise starring Chris Pratt, Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista, will start working on the third part after he finishes the shooting of DC-Warner Bros Suicide Squad sequel.

