James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 screenplay will be used despite his firing, says Marvel chief Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 will use the screenplay penned by embattled director-writer James Gunn.

The threequel took a hit after Disney sacked Gunn from the new film last July when his old offensive tweets resurfaced on social media.

Gunn was in the middle of writing the script for the third film when he was fired from the job.

Feige has said the controversy may have pushed the movie with the studio currently concentrating on other projects but Vol 3 is happening.

"I mean, when it was pushed back, it was pushed back. Meaning the release date, because it's not coming out although we've never announced a release date actually, but it was gonna happen sooner rather than later, initially of course.

"Outside of knowing that we're gonna use (Gunn's) draft, (we have) been focusing on other projects," Feige told Collider.

Last month, Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quill/ Star-Lord in the Guardians series, assured fans that the third installment will surely see light of the day.

The successful "Guardians" films had the first Guardians of the Galaxy come in 2014, which was followed up by 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2019 17:01:55 IST