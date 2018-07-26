You are here:

James Franco may direct Those Guys Have All the Fun, film based on formation of sports network ESPN

Los Angeles: Actor James Franco is in negotiations to direct the film Those Guys Have All the Fun for Focus Features.

The film is an adaptation of James Andrew Miller and Tom Shales' non fiction novel of the same name, which released in 2011, and explores the formation of the sports network ESPN.

The book features interviews with Robin Roberts, Keith Olbermann, Bill Simmons, Tony Kornheiser, Stuart Scott, Erin Andrews, Mike Ditka and more.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who was recently accused of sexual misconduct by five women, might not star in the project.

Franco has denied all the allegations that were reported by the Los Angeles Times in January.

The script for the film will be rewritten by Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher C. Rogers.

The story follows Bill Rasmussen, a communications executive who teamed up with his son, Scott, to launch the world's first 24-hour cable TV network which showed sporting events nonstop throughout the day.

Franco, 40, most recently produced and starred in The Disaster Artist for which he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.

(Also read: Seth Rogen on James Franco sexual harassment allegations: 'My perspective on this is least relevant')

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 10:45 AM