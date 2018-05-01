You are here:

Seth Rogen on James Franco sexual harassment allegations: 'My perspective on this is least relevant'

FP Staff

May,01 2018 16:01:40 IST

Seth Rogen has finally spoken about accusations of sexual harassment against his longtime collaborator James Franco.

In an interview with Vulture, Rogen was asked about the allegations made against Franco. Rogen replied that he had least relevant perspective on the issue as he is friends with Franco and he is a man. He further added that there are many people with real things to contribute to the #MeToo discussion and anything he said would not add anything useful to the conversation.

He did however say that the allegations did not change his willingness to work with Franco in the future. Rogen and Franco have worked together on multiple films including This Is the End, Pineapple Express, The Interview and Sausage Party.

Cast members James Franco (L) and Seth Rogen pose during premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - GM1EACC115K01

James Franco and Seth Rogen. Reuters

Franco’s troubles began when his choice to wear the ‘Time’s Up’ pin as a mark of solidarity with sexual harassment victims and the #MeToo campaign, triggered several women to publicly call him out on his alleged sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour.

Franco denied all the allegations that were leveled against him, however what followed was a massive exposé by LA Times which detailed allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him by five different women around the time when Franco was the acting professor at Studio 4, a stint launched by him in association with Playhouse West in 2014.

