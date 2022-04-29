James Corden has announced that he will be leaving his late-night CBS TV show next year.

James Corden made the announcement during the taping of Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show, which he has hosted since 2015. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?” he said. “And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it.”

Corden, who didn’t offer details on what course his career might take next, said the late-night show “has changed my life... I am so proud of what we’ve achieved. It’s been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams.”

He’ll remain with the show for another year, he said, promising that it will “go out with a bang” and, he predicted, with “so many tears.”

CBS President and CEO George Cheeks praised Corden for his "big creative and humorous swings," such as the "Carpool Karaoke" films, in which Corden and pop singers such as Adele and Paul McCartney staged sing-alongs on the road.

Corden’s contract was to expire this August, but the London-born actor and writer extended the agreement for another season. He will leave the show that airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. Eastern in spring 2023.

“We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on ‘The Late Late Show,’” Cheeks said.

The network declined to speak further, including on who would take Corden's place. Craig Ferguson was the show's previous host.

When Corden was selected as host of The Late Late Show, he was seen as an unexpected choice. He had appeared in the British sitcom Gavin & Stacey and won a Tony Award for his Broadway performance in One Man, Two Guvnors in 2012, but he was little recognised in the United States.

Carpool Karaoke and other comic bits, such as Crosswalk the Musical, were popular on the internet, extending Corden's and the show's reach beyond the broadcast network.

He hinted at his decision in a podcast episode of Smartless from December 2020. "I get an overwhelming feeling that my family has been walking to the beat of my drum for a very long time," Corden remarked.

Corden claimed the programme would "always be a bigger familial decision than a business decision" and that he didn't have a certain end date in mind. It'll be about people we miss terribly and who make us homesick."

