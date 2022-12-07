After a huge gap of 13 years, maverick filmmaker James Cameron is set to entertain us with this sequel to his 2009 blockbuster Avatar. The advance booking of the mega-budget movie started in mid-November and till yesterday, the film sold approximately around 2.20 lakhs tickets, which costs around Rs 8.50 crore.

On December 16, experience the motion picture event of a generation. Watch the brand-new trailer and experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 3D. Get tickets now: https://t.co/9NiFEIpZTE pic.twitter.com/UitjdL3kXr — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 22, 2022

Out of the total sales, around Rs 3.50 crore are for the first day while the rest are for Saturday and Sunday. The IMAX format tickets have contributed majorly to ticket sales. South cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai have been the major contributors followed by Mumbai and Delhi.

While only national chains have been opened in the northern market of the country, in south, mass centres have also been opened for sale along with multiplexes. The full-fledged advance booking is set to start from the weekend and we can soon see housefull signs on online ticket booking sites.

Talking about advance booking report, Kamal Gianchandani- CEO – PVR pictures shared, “James Cameron and his films have always created magic on the Indian box office and audiences have been waiting for this spectacle!. There has been a massive response on the advance booking even though it is just the premium formats and with all other formats opening today, we are expecting huge numbers ahead!.“

Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer at INOX Leisure Limited, added, “The sequel to Avatar will be a massive family entertainer that people across generations will witness. All our premium format shows across most of the INOX properties have already been sold out, which is excellent news for us. Booking numbers will go up significantly once we open bookings of regular 3D and 2D formats.”

Devang Sampat, CEO Cinepolis said, “When Avatar released 13 years ago, we were mesmerised to see the massive response to the film. It was a blockbuster back then and it still is ruling hearts across moviegoers. Our audiences have always showered great love to larger than life entertainers and within a day only, we have garnered phenomenal response to the film across India. Do watch the film at Cinépolis Real D 3D – worlds best 3D technology.”

