Coronavirus Outbreak: Production on James Cameron's Avatar sequels to restart in New Zealand, confirms producer Jon Landau
Production on James Cameron's Avatar sequels is all set to restart in New Zealand by next week, producer Jon Landau said in an update.
Sharing a picture from the set of the movie on Instagram, Landau said the sets were ready and the team behind the film was excited to head back.
(Click here for LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
The production on the sequels of the 2009 film had to stopped in mid-March after the New Zealand government announced a lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
Here is the post
View this post on Instagram
Our #Avatar sets are ready — and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can’t wait to share more.
A post shared by Jon Landau (@jonplandau) on
Cameron had planned to complete the long delayed sequels of the film by the end of the 2020 by simultaneously working on four films with Avatar 2' slated for a release on 17 December 2021, with follow ups to be released in December 2023, December 2025 and December 2027, respectively.
Updated Date: May 22, 2020 13:43:29 IST
Tags : Avatar, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Hollywood, James Cameron, Jon Landau
Trending
-
COVID-19: Potential neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2 found in a SARS patient
-
What is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and how is it linked to COVID-19?
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Harvard studies show DNA vaccines provide partial immunity and antibodies prevent reinfection
-
Cyclone Amphan: Five major health impacts of a severe cyclone you should know about
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Moderna vaccine initial test results hailed in media, but experts are skeptical
-
World Autoimmune Arthritis Day 2020: All you need to know about autoimmune arthritis diseases
Most Popular
-
Bangladesh medical team says Ivermectin with antibiotic Doxycycline works to treat COVID-19 patients
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases reach 3,232 in Maharashtra's Pune district, toll touches 175; cop tests positive in Delhi's Dwarka
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 366 new COVID-19 infections reported in Gujarat today, total number of cases rises to 11,746 in state
-
P Chidambaram mocks Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package announcement, says PM gave us 'headline and blank page'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Rajasthan reports highest single-day spike in cases as 242 more test positive; case count climbs to 5,202, toll touches 131