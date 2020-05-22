Coronavirus Outbreak: Production on James Cameron's Avatar sequels to restart in New Zealand, confirms producer Jon Landau

Production on James Cameron's Avatar sequels is all set to restart in New Zealand by next week, producer Jon Landau said in an update.

Sharing a picture from the set of the movie on Instagram, Landau said the sets were ready and the team behind the film was excited to head back.

The production on the sequels of the 2009 film had to stopped in mid-March after the New Zealand government announced a lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Cameron had planned to complete the long delayed sequels of the film by the end of the 2020 by simultaneously working on four films with Avatar 2' slated for a release on 17 December 2021, with follow ups to be released in December 2023, December 2025 and December 2027, respectively.

