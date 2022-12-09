James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water is all set to create history at the box-office next week
The advance booking of the mega-budget movie started in mid-November and till day-before yesterday, the film sold approximately around 2.20 lakhs tickets, which costs around Rs 8.50 crore.
James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water hits the big screen exactly in seven days from now.
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.
20th Century Studios India will release ‘Avatar : The Way of Water’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. Only in Cinemas.
Out of the total sales, around Rs 3.50 crore are for the first day while the rest are for Saturday and Sunday. The IMAX format tickets have contributed majorly to ticket sales. South cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai have been the major contributors followed by Mumbai and Delhi.
Out of the total sales, around Rs 3.50 crore are for the first day while the rest are for Saturday and Sunday. The IMAX format tickets have contributed majorly to ticket sales. South cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai have been the major contributors followed by Mumbai and Delhi.
While only national chains have been opened in the northern market of the country, in south, mass centres have also been opened for sale along with multiplexes. The full-fledged advance booking is set to start from the weekend and we can soon see housefull signs on online ticket booking sites.
Talking about advance booking report, Kamal Gianchandani- CEO – PVR pictures shared, “James Cameron and his films have always created magic on the Indian box office and audiences have been waiting for this spectacle!. There has been a massive response on the advance booking even though it is just the premium formats and with all other formats opening today, we are expecting huge numbers ahead!.“
