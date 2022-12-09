James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water hits the big screen exactly in seven days from now.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

20th Century Studios India will release ‘Avatar : The Way of Water’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. Only in Cinemas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 20th Century Studios India (@20thcenturyin)

After a huge gap of 13 years, maverick filmmaker James Cameron is set to entertain us with this sequel to his 2009 blockbuster Avatar. The advance booking of the mega-budget movie started in mid-November and till yesterday, the film sold approximately around 2.20 lakhs tickets, which costs around Rs 8.50 crore.