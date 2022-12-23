James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water crosses the 200-crore mark in India, emerges a blockbuster!

After making fans wait for almost 13 years, maestro filmmaker James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water opened to a roaring response. And why not? After all, people across the globe were waiting for this day with bated breath. At a time when several Bollywood biggies faced a bitter fate at the box office, the sequel of the 2009 mega-hit Avatar has been an astounding crowd-puller. It was on 16 December that the much-awaited sci-fi hit the theaters, and since Day 1 the movie has been doing wonders at the box office. Fans across the globe are enjoying the movie and the Indian market is no different than the rest. According to the latest report in Koimoi, Avatar: The Way of Water crossed the 100-crore mark in less than three days and has minted around 162 crores at the Indian box office.

Featuring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang in pivotal roles, Cameron’s magnum opus appears to proudly enter the Rs 200 crore club in just a week, as per the early trends cited in the report. After reportedly bagging a collection of around Rs 18 crore on Monday and around Rs 16 crore on Tuesday, trends suggest that American epic science fiction will earn around Rs 14.25 to 16.25 crore on its Day 6. Going at the current pace, Avatar 2 is likely to enter the Rs 200-crore club this week. Moreover, it is expected that the movie will make, and break, more box office records in the days to come. It is interesting to note that the film’s prequel, Avatar, stands as the highest-grossing film of all time with a collection of $2.9 billion.

When it comes to the all-time worldwide box office, two of Cameron’s movies have impeccably made it to the top three. While 2009 Avatar occupied the first spot, Cameron’s 1997 piece of work Titanic is in third place. If you are wondering which film takes the second place, it’s Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

Avatar: The Way of Water follows the life of Jake Sully and Neytiri, who are seen doing everything possible to keep their family together. In addition, the two were also seen taking on an ancient threat that forces them to fight against humans.

