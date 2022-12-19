Avatar: The Way of Water: 4 records created by James Cameron's epic-adventure-actioner at the box office
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has turned out to be a record-smasher at the box office.
After a long wait and anticipation, James Cameron’s mega-budget magnum opus Avatar: The Way of Water aka Avatar 2 hit the screens and as expected it turned out to be a record-smasher at the box office. The Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Kate Winslet starrer set new benchmarks across the globe with its visual extravaganza and showed Housefull boards everywhere.
Records made by Avatar: The Way of Water:
Second-biggest Hollywood opener
The James Cameron directorial surpassed biggies like Spider-Man: No Way Home (Rs 32.67 crore), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Rs 32.74 crore) and others to emerge the second-biggest Hollywood opener in India with collections of Rs 41 crore after Avengers: Endgame (Rs 53.10 crore).
Our amazingly talented cast have delivered stellar performances and truly brought the characters of #AvatarTheWayOfWater to life. It was great spending time with them.
Via: @jonlandau pic.twitter.com/p7SXz0eQg1
— Avatar (@officialavatar) December 18, 2022
Second-biggest opener of 2022
The mega-budget magnum opus also emerged as the second-biggest opener of 2022 in India after Yash starrer KGF 2 Hindi (Rs 53.95 crore).
Second-highest opening weekend grosser of 2022
With nett collections of around Rs 134 crore in its opening weekend, it turned out to be the second-highest first weekend grosser of the year in India after KGF 2, which raked in Rs 193.99 crore (4-day weekend). It has shattered biggies like Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, RRR, and others to achieve this feat.
Second-highest global weekend grosser
Apart from the Indian market, the film has done a phenomenal business across the globe. With collections of $435 million, it emerged the second-highest global weekend grosser, falling marginally shorter to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ $442 million.
Apart from English, the film has also released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in India.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Will Avatar: The Way Of Water stand the test of time? Yes and no
James Cameron’s latest will be remembered as part of a great franchise, not as an individual film.
Golden Globe nominations are led by The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Martin McDonagh's feuding friends tale "The Banshees of Inisherin" led all films with eight nominations, including nods for actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water is all set to create history at the box-office next week
The advance booking of the mega-budget movie started in mid-November and till day-before yesterday, the film sold approximately around 2.20 lakhs tickets, which costs around Rs 8.50 crore.