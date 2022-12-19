After a long wait and anticipation, James Cameron’s mega-budget magnum opus Avatar: The Way of Water aka Avatar 2 hit the screens and as expected it turned out to be a record-smasher at the box office. The Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Kate Winslet starrer set new benchmarks across the globe with its visual extravaganza and showed Housefull boards everywhere.

Records made by Avatar: The Way of Water:

Second-biggest Hollywood opener

The James Cameron directorial surpassed biggies like Spider-Man: No Way Home (Rs 32.67 crore), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Rs 32.74 crore) and others to emerge the second-biggest Hollywood opener in India with collections of Rs 41 crore after Avengers: Endgame (Rs 53.10 crore).

Our amazingly talented cast have delivered stellar performances and truly brought the characters of #AvatarTheWayOfWater to life. It was great spending time with them. Via: @jonlandau pic.twitter.com/p7SXz0eQg1 — Avatar (@officialavatar) December 18, 2022

Second-biggest opener of 2022

The mega-budget magnum opus also emerged as the second-biggest opener of 2022 in India after Yash starrer KGF 2 Hindi (Rs 53.95 crore).

Second-highest opening weekend grosser of 2022

With nett collections of around Rs 134 crore in its opening weekend, it turned out to be the second-highest first weekend grosser of the year in India after KGF 2, which raked in Rs 193.99 crore (4-day weekend). It has shattered biggies like Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, RRR, and others to achieve this feat.

Second-highest global weekend grosser

Apart from the Indian market, the film has done a phenomenal business across the globe. With collections of $435 million, it emerged the second-highest global weekend grosser, falling marginally shorter to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ $442 million.

Apart from English, the film has also released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.