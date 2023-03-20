The previous parts of the Avatar franchise, Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, were huge success. Directed by James Cameron, the first two parts of the franchise are among the top 5 highest-grossing films of all time. Avatar: The Way of Water surpassed the classic movie Titanic directed by Cameron himself. The total collection made by the movie is over $2.29 billion. After the success of previous parts, now Avatar 3 may reportedly release as a 9-hour-long series on Disney+. Jeff Sneider and John Rocha, hosts of The Hot Mic podcast, recently talked about a speculation that Avatar 3 might be a 9-hour limited series along with a mainstream theatrical cut. The third sequel is likely to be released in theatres in December 2024.

Sneider said, “The idea is that Cameron would do all the visual effects for his nine-hour cut of Avatar 3 and then release it on Disney+ as a limited series after the theatrical cut is released.” Rocha stated why he believed that this plan would be a success. He gave the example of Zach Synder’s Justice League cut, explaining how releasing a movie’s extended version on streaming services has been successful.

It reportedly took a lot of time to make the most recent part Avatar: The Way of Water. James Cameron had previously told 20 minutes that they wanted to immerse the viewer in the movie even more. He added that this was the reason it took so long to make the movie. Cameron further said that it took them between 4-5 years to write the story, character designing, developing more efficient motion capture technique. He went on to say that he had to be on all these fronts at the same time.

Cameron said that there were very negative human examples and very positive Navi (a species in Avatar universe) examples in the early films. He added, “In Avatar 3, we’ll do the reverse.” He further stated that new universes would also be explored while continuing the story of the main characters. He is hopeful that the last parts are going to be the best.

