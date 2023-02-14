Mega Power Star Ram Charan is truly a global sensation. The actor whose star power knows no bounds, was recently mentioned by the Hollywood legendary film-maker namely, James Cameron. Speaking to the US media via video interviews, Cameron was all praises for Ram and his powerful albeit astute performance in the award-winning film, SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

James Cameron spoke to Speak Easy and stated that, “And the journey that you go on, especially understanding the Ram character, which was very challenging, and then you finally understand what’s going on in his head, and it’s heartbreaking and I just think it’s a triumph. And I told Mr Rajamouli this in person recently.” He said that he hails from Canada, and he can imagine what it feels like when you’re an Indian. He ended his statement by saying, “With all of that, the history in it, the film must be powerful for the audiences.”

This is a huge moment for Indian Cinema and Indian content where stalwarts from the west have collectively noticed one actor and praised his performance. Meanwhile, the film, which was released in March 2022, starred Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as the leads. The film was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year 2022.

American filmmaker Steven Spielberg was also among the recent ones to shower praises on the film. While speaking to Rajamouli during a candid conversation, Spielberg praised the director’s ‘visual style’ and further labelled his film RRR as an ‘outstanding’ work.

The Fabelman director praises ‘RRR’

The two filmmakers caught up over a Zoom call recently where they were seen speaking about each others’ Oscars-nominated films. While Rajamouli began by expressing his gratitude to Spielberg for having a conversation with him, the Hollywood director continued by praising RRR‘. Stating that he recently watched the movie, Spielberg said that he felt it was “outstanding.”

