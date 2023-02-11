SS Rajamouli’s period drama film, RRR has created history by receiving global recognition and bagging several international awards so far. Besides breaking many box office records, the film has now joined the race for the Oscars after its song ‘Naatu Naatu‘ was nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category at the 95th Academy Awards. Apart from that, the film has of late been receiving immense appreciation from Hollywood as well. Speaking of which, American filmmaker Steven Spielberg was among the recent ones to shower praises on the film. While speaking to Rajamouli during a candid conversation, Spielberg praised the director’s ‘visual style’ and further labelled his film RRR as an ‘outstanding’ work.

The Fabelman director praises ‘RRR’

The two filmmakers caught up over a Zoom call recently where they were seen speaking about each others’ Oscars-nominated films. While Rajamouli began by expressing his gratitude to Spielberg for having a conversation with him, the Hollywood director continued by praising RRR‘. Stating that he recently watched the movie, Spielberg said that he felt it was “outstanding.”

“Well I have to tell you, I thought your movie was outstanding. I hadn’t seen it when we met, but I saw it last week and it was just amazing. I couldn’t believe my eyes. For me, it was like eye candy,” the filmmaker said.

He also went on to praise the performances by lead actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and antagonist Alison Doody and further added, “The beautiful visual style and I just thought it was extraordinary to look at and experience it. So, congratulations on RRR.”

All happy with the appreciation and kind words, Rajamouli couldn’t hold back his happiness as he thanked Spielberg for watching the film and sharing his views. Meanwhile, the director also spoke about The Fabelman and posed a series of questions about the motivation behind making a film that would portray a version of Spielberg’s own family on screen.

Check out the exclusive conversation here:

RRR’s success run

Besides turning out to be a blockbuster in India, it is pertinent to note that RRR has gained appreciation from many other Hollywood celebrities including Larry Karaszewski, Jackson Lanzing, and C. Robert Cargill.

Set in the pre-independence era, the RRR is a fictional story that revolves around the story of two freedom fighters – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has so far won several prestigious international awards that include the Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Movie Award, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and Southeastern Film Critics Association Awards, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.