James Cameron has created box-office history again with his new film Avatar: The Way Of Water, sequel to his 2009 monster. What lies ahead for the filmmaker and the franchise? In an interview with The Wrap, he said there are more parts in the making. He revealed, “I think the thing people should remember here is we were gone for a long time from the marketplace. But part of that was that we were putting into a pipeline five movies. I mean one that we’ve already done, four new films and shooting two movies back-to-back – Movie 2, Movie 3, part of Movie 4.”

He added, “And, that has to do with sort of a story point and a big time jump that takes place. Because we wanna shoot out the kids cause they were ageing so quickly. ‘Avatar 4’ is fully written and fully designed, ‘Avatar 5’ is fully written and fully designed. These movies exist in our minds. These stories exist.”

Talking of Avatar 3, Cameron spilled, “We know exactly what we’re doing. We know what these movies are gonna be. We just have to go through the process of getting them done. So ideally two years from now, ‘Avatar 3’ comes out, ideally maybe three years after that ‘Avatar 4’ comes out, and then ideally maybe in a couple of years after that ‘Avatar 5’ comes out.”

Avatar: The Way of Water has turned out to be a phenomenon at the global box office. Released on 16 December, the film took a great opening and went on to surpass biggies like Thor: Love And Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the worldwide market.

It recently entered the 1 billion club and emerged the third film to achieve this feat in 2022 after Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion. Since there is no big competition, Avatar: The Way of Water will continue its dominance across the globe. The film currently stands with the grand total of $1.39 billion and is soon expected to cross the lifetime biz of the Tom Cruise starrer ($1.49 billion) to become the highest grosser of 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.