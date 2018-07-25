You are here:

Mahesh Bhatt's Jalebi: The Everlasting Taste of Love, starring Varun Mitra, to release on 12 October

Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming film Jalebi- The Everlasting Taste Of Love is set to release on 12 October, analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted.

Mahesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films new movie #Jalebi - The Everlasting Taste Of Love to release on 12 Oct 2018... Stars Varun Mitra, Rhea Chakraborty and Digangana Suryavanshi... Directed by debutant Pushpdeep Bhardwaj... Produced by Mukesh Bhatt... Here's the motion poster: pic.twitter.com/cAndNAScMh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2018

The musical romantic story, starring Varun Mitra, Rhea Chakraborty and Digangana Suryavanshi, is written by Kausar Munir and helmed by debutant director Pushpdeep Bhardhwaj.

Previously, the Vishesh Films production was scheduled to release on 31 August, however the release date has now been postponed.

The film marks the film debut of Suryavanshi who has previously appeared in TV serials like Veera, Qubool Hai and the reality show Big Boss.

Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh films has been known for creating successful musical films like Aashiqui 2, Raaz, Murder and Jannat.

Jalebi too features prominent musicians like Jeet Ganguly, Tanishk Bagchi, KK, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Shilpa Rao. This is Visesh Films' first production following Raaz: Reboot which hit the screens in 2016.

The fourth film in the Raaz franchise, it was directed by Vikram Bhatt and starred Emraan Hashmi and Kriti Kharbanda. The mystery thriller followed the story of newly weds Rehaan, essayed by Hashmi and Shaina, played by Kharbanda who move to Romania after Rehan is offered a job there.

Vishesh Films, despite featuring non A-list actors has been known for producing hits on-screen.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 16:37 PM