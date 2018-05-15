Jaideep Ahlawat on acting with Alia Bhatt in Raazi: She's a greedy actor and deserves to be a star

Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi has garnered a lot of positive reviews and has been performing solidly at the box office as well. While most of the attention has been focused on Alia for her magnificent portrayal of the Indian spy Sehmat, the surrounding cast has acquitted itself well too.

Out of these, Jaideep Ahlawat was particularly praised for his role as Sehmat's mentor Khalid Mir. The FTII alumnus had earlier impressed on the big screen when he had played the role of Shahid Khan in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur.

Ahlawat spoke to Mumbai Mirror about Raazi and said that the role required considerable preparation as he had to put on weight and learn Hindustani. He also had to work on getting the psyche of the character and for that he read up on Indian politics and the work of agencies like ISI, CIA and RAW from that time. He also took part in combat-training to understand why Mir had to let go of emotions. "He doesn’t show his feelings anymore because he believes they are detrimental to his job. But somewhere, he has a soft spot for Sehmat," said Jaideep.

He further told the newspaper that Alia deserves to be a star because she understands the script and characters. "She is open to everything… from suggestions to combat-training. Alia is greedy as an actor because she wants to better herself each time," said Ahlawat.

Raazi is currently doing brisk business at the box office as it has collected a total of Rs 39.24 crore so far.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 15:49 PM