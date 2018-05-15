Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer stands strong; gets Rs 39 cr in four days

Meghna Gulzar's recent outing Raazi — starring Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal — has garnered a lot of attention and positive word-of-mouth, ever since the film hit the screens on 11 May.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the film's collection in four days of its release; Raazi has managed to mint Rs 39.24 crore so far.

#Raazi shows EXCELLENT HOLD on Mon... Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri] is a mere 16.33% - SUPERB... The film has found pan-India acceptance, which is a rarity these days... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr. Total: ₹ 39.24 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2018

Earlier, Adarsh had also revealed the film's overseas collections, which like in India, has a positive graph.

#Raazi has found acceptance in the international markets as well... Opening weekend total: $ 2.03 million [₹ 13.72 cr]. Biz in key markets... North America $ 869k UAE + GCC $ 574k UK + Ireland $ 210k Australia + NZ $ 144k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018

Based on the book Calling Sehmat written by Harinder S Sikka, Meghna Gulzar's Raazi essays the journey of a young Kashmiri girl Sehmat (played by Bhatt) who is married off to the son (played by Kaushal) of a Pakistani army general. She acts as a spy from the other side of the border and passes secret information to the Indian intelligence.

The film has been acclaimed across the country, by reviewers and masses alike, for its strong storyline, impeccable performances and a deft dealing with the subject. Film critic Anna MM Vetticad, in her review for Firstpost, wrote: "As much as it is a poignant story of human relations, Raazi is a suspense thriller so tautly executed that I could feel knots of fear in my chest for several hours after I had stepped out of the hall."

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 13:14 PM