Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer stands strong; gets Rs 39 cr in four days

FP Staff

May,15 2018 13:14:25 IST

Meghna Gulzar's recent outing Raazi — starring Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal — has garnered a lot of attention and positive word-of-mouth, ever since the film hit the screens on 11 May.

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in a still from Raazi. YouTube

Read: Raazi: How Alia Bhatt-starrer fares against fellow women-led box office wins Padmaavat, Pari, Hichki

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the film's collection in four days of its release; Raazi has managed to mint Rs 39.24 crore so far.

Earlier, Adarsh had also revealed the film's overseas collections, which like in India, has a positive graph.

Based on the book Calling Sehmat written by Harinder S Sikka, Meghna Gulzar's Raazi essays the journey of a young Kashmiri girl Sehmat (played by Bhatt) who is married off to the son (played by Kaushal) of a Pakistani army general. She acts as a spy from the other side of the border and passes secret information to the Indian intelligence.

The film has been acclaimed across the country, by reviewers and masses alike, for its strong storyline, impeccable performances and a deft dealing with the subject. Film critic Anna MM Vetticad, in her review for Firstpost, wrote: "As much as it is a poignant story of human relations, Raazi is a suspense thriller so tautly executed that I could feel knots of fear in my chest for several hours after I had stepped out of the hall."

Also read: With Raazi, Meghna Gulzar shows the difference between genuine patriotism and OTT nationalism

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 13:14 PM

tags: #Alia Bhatt #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Calling Sehmat #Meghna Gulzar #raazi #Vicky Kaushal

