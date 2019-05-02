Jaden Smith set to play young Kanye West in Showtime's anthology series Omniverse

Jaden Smith is set to star as young Kanye West in television series, Omniverse. West is attached to executive produce the Showtime project, which marks his debut into small-screen production.

A limited half hour-long anthology series, Omniverse aims to explore the concept of perception in a parallel universe. The first season of the show will represent The Ego, through an alternate reality West, to be played by Smith.

"I'm honoured and thrilled to be collaborating with everyone involved to present an alternate world through the eyes of a young man somewhere in the multiverse who happens to also be a Kanye West.

"Omniverse is not set in our world nor about our world's Kanye West as we aim to add a new spin on alternate realities, consciousness, and push the limits of half hour narrative," Jin told Deadline.

Lee Sung Jin will serve as the writer. He and Smith are also attached as executive producers.

Scooter Braun will executive produce, along with James Shin and Scott Manson, and Miguel Melendez.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 19:06:45 IST

