Jaden Smith on maiden India gig: I'd grab every opportunity to come back here and share my music

Actor-rapper Jaden Smith, who made headlines last year for releasing his album SYRE: The Electric Album on Instagram, was in India to perform at Vh1 Supersonic 2019 on 16 February. Several artistes, including American music producer-DJ Marshmello, British musician Bonobo, and drum and bass band Rudimental were part of the sixth edition of the fest, which was held on 16 and 17 February at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune.

The Karate Kid actor recently revealed that he loves performing in India and would love to collaborate with Indian artistes for his album.

How does it feel to be a part of Vh1 Supersonic?

I am so honoured to be here. It was one of my favourite performances ever. I love performing in India as people here are so amazing. I would love to come back after every opportunity to come (here) and share music.

How excited are you to meet your Indian fans?

So excited! It's been a while since I have been back here, especially with my music. I am exited to bond with people over music, since usually it's movies.

What is you take on hip-hop ruling the world?

I love hip-hop music, it's a way for us to express ourselves over drumloops.

Will you collaborate with rappers from all over the world and India?

I would love to collaborate with some rappers in India, as I want to be a global artiste.

Did you always wish to someday perform in India?

Ever since I was young, I want to perform all over the world, and specifically in India.

You chose Instagram as the platform for your debut album. Would you be using social media for your future albums as well? Is there a risk to release albums on social media?

I created an app to release my first album. For my second album, I used Instagram. For the third, I used Instagram TV. But I don't know what I am going to do for my future album. Yes, there is a risk, so I also release my albums on traditional music platforms.

Are you experimenting with any genre of music?

Yes, I am experimenting a lot with rock music, specifically punk rock for my next album. I am also trying to trying to merge punk rock and hip-hop music. I am also collaborating with a lot of artistes for my next album.

What would you say about your hair transformation?

I was working on my punk rock album in the studio, and I shaved half of my head and then I came here to do this show.

Do you have a ritual before you perform?

I meditate and think about what I am going to do and what effect it would have on everybody.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 12:43:12 IST