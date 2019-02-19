Pulwama terror attack: Right-wing outfits demand criminal case against organiser of DJ Marshmello's show

Right-wing groups had protested against a musical performance of American DJ-producer Marshmello in Gurugram on 16 February. They have now demanded that a criminal case be registered against the event's organiser, reports news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS).

The members of these outfits, in a memorandum submitted to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (north) Sanjeev Singla on 18 February, said that it was wrong for such an event to take place for enjoyment and raising funds when the entire country was mourning the Pulwama terror attack.

IANS further writes that Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Hindu Kranti Dal, Hindu Jagran Manch, Hindu Sena and Shiv Sena had threatened to disrupt the event if it was not cancelled. However, they could not do so because of heavy police deployment.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama district, killing 44 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Marshmello had recently released a song 'BIBA' with Pritam and Shirley Setia, also featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

