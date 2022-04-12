In a Red Table Talk show, Jada Pinkett Smith admitted that she really did not want to get married to Will Smith.

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have been the talk of the town ever since Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony.

Now to add to the ongoing controversy, a video has resurfaced from Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk show in which the actor admitted that she really did not want to get married to Will Smith and that the couple struggled a lot to get to where they are today.

Watch the video here:



In the episode, Pinkett Smith recalled how she cried down the aisle as she tied the knot with her husband. She even added that the wedding happened in the first place because she was pregnant with the couple's oldest child Jaden.

Will Smith also added to the conversation and stated that the couple only got married because Gammy (Adrienne Banfield-Norris) forced them to tie the knot.

Revealing that she really did not want to get married, Pinkett Smith further stated how she cried for a whole night as she realised that her life would never be the same after she became a mother.

The actress also added that it was almost as if her mother was forcing her down the aisle with statements like "You have to get married, so let’s talk about the wedding". She even admitted being a young actress, she did not understand what to do under so much pressure, but she just knew that she never wanted to tie the knot.

Banfield-Norris, who was also part of the video, asserted that she remembered feeling very strongly that her daughter should get married to Smith. But she added that she didn’t remember Pinkett Smith's rejecting the idea of marriage. She also stated that Pinkett Smith was very sick during her nuptials and did not cooperate with anything.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith got married in a Gothic style wedding in 1997. The couple have two children- Jaden and Willow.

