Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim Fernandez is currently under constant medical observation and out of danger after suffering from heart stroke.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother, Kim Fernandez, has been hospitalized after suffering a heart stroke. As per reports, she was immediately rushed to a hospital in Bahrain, where she is currently admitted. However, no official confirmation from Jacqueline's side has been made yet.

A source close to Jacqueline has revealed to IndiaToday that Kim is out of danger and that Jacqueline is constantly in touch with her relatives on the phone.

Jacqueline was born in Manama, Bahrain, and was raised in a multi-ethnic family. Her mother, Kim is of Malaysian and Canadian descent, whereas her father Elroy Fernandez, is from Sri Lanka. The couple met in the 1980s when Kim was working as an air hostess.

Recently, Jacqueline made headlines after her alleged acquaintance Sukesh Chandrashekhar's name came up as the mastermind of a Rs 200 crore money laundering scam. Jacqueline was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen next in Abhishek Sharma's film Ram Setu. The film also stars actors Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Salman Khan's starrer Kick 2. Jacqueline also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline, which will also star Ranveer Singh.