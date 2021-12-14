Jacqueline Fernandez received Rs 7 crore jewellery, luxury cars as 'gifts' from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Chandrashekhar reportedly got in touch with the actor via her makeup artist, Shaan Muttathil, the ED has said in a chargesheet filed under the anti-money laundering law. Fernandez was called in for questioning in the case on 8 December after she was stopped from flying abroad by officials
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case in which Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were recently questioned, stated that the two Bollywood actresses received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from the accused.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar reportedly got in touch with Jacqueline through her makeup artist, Shaan Muttathil, the ED has said in a chargesheet filed under the anti-money laundering law. Jacqueline was most recently called in for questioning in the case on 8 December after she was stopped from flying abroad by the ED officials at a private airport in Mumbai.
Jacqueline told the ED, during her statement recorded in August and October, that she "received" gifts like three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci gym wear outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets. The actress also told the ED that she returned a Mini Cooper car which the conman had gifter her.
On the other hand, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in his statement to the agency, claimed that he gave Jacqueline jewellery worth Rs 7 crore. In addition, Sukesh also offered a loan of $150,000 (Rs 1.13 crore) to Jacqueline's sister, who lives in the US and also gave her a BMW X5 car. The conman apparently also gifted Jacqueline’s parents a Maserati and her mother in Bahrain a Porsche, reported India Today.
The Sri Lankan-origin actor was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in multiple sessions in connection with the over Rs 200 crore money laundering case.
On the work front, Jacqueline has Ram Setu, Attack and Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar coming up. She is also part of Salman Khan's awaited Kick 2. Last year, she made her OTT debut with the Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer which also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina.
