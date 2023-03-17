Jacqueline Fernandez’s makeup artist Shaan Muttathil alleges Naatu Naatu's Oscar was 'bought'
Naatu Naatu bagged numerous prestigious awards like Golden Globe and the Critic’s Choice Award for Best Original Song before it won an Oscar.
While the Indian film industry is basking in the success of Naatu Naatu from RRR in the Oscars 2023, Jacqueline Fernandez’ makeup artist Shaan Muttathil stoke a controversy, alleging that the win was bought. Shaan recently uploaded a post on Instagram where he took a dig at Oscars 2023 winners. According to him, the wins at the Academy Awards are rigged and could be bought with money. He wrote, “Hahahah this is so funny. I thought only in India we could buy awards lol. But now even the Oscars. Money and what all we can get when we have the money. Even Oscars lol.”
However, his post has now been deleted. Some users commented that Shaan’s tirade was coming from a place of jealousy. Notably, the song ‘Applause’ from Jacqueline starrer Tell It Like a Woman was also nominated for Oscar in the Best Original Song category.
Naatu Naatu has been composed by Telugu maestro MM Keeravani, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The music has been directed by Keeravaani and its lyrics has been given by Chandrabose. The track is accompanied by an energetic dance performance of Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. It was shot at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv in Ukraine, a few months before the Russian invasion. The palace is also called the presidential residence.
The song went viral instantly upon its release. Just within a day of its release, it became the most popular Telugu song on YouTube with more than 17 million views. At present, the song has over 131 million views, and has topped charts in various countries.
Naatu Naatu bagged numerous prestigious awards like Golden Globe and the Critic’s Choice Award for Best Original Song before it won an Oscar. Apart from RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu‘, Indian short documentary The Elephant Whisperers also won this prestigious award.
