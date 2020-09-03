Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam join cast of Saif Ali Khan's horror comedy Bhoot Police
Bhoot Police director Pawan Kirpalani, said in a statement, that he was always keen to have Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam on the team.
After Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam have boarded the cast of upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police. It was previously reported that Kapoor alongside Saif Ali Khan will be playing ghost hunters in the film.
Pavan Kirpalani, who has directed Ragini MMS, Darr @ the Mall, and Phobia, is at the helm.
Here is the announcement
JACQUELINE & YAMI... #JacquelineFernandez and #YamiGautam join the cast of horror-comedy #BhootPolice... Stars #SaifAliKhan and #ArjunKapoor... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri... Will be filmed in #Dharamshala, #Dalhousie and #Palampur. pic.twitter.com/XrbdE1vCny
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2020
Kirpalani in a statement said he was always keen to have Fernandez and Gautam in the team. We need someone to add the craziness to this fun-filled entertainer and both of them will definitely add this magic to the script," he said, according to Hindustan Times.
Bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, Bhoot Police will reportedly go on floors by the end of this year. It will be shot in Dharamshala, Dalhousie, and Palampur. The makers intend to complete a major chunk in the outdoor schedules and the rest will be filmed at a set in Mumbai.
Fernadez was last seen in Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, directed by Shirish Kunder. She recently made an appearance in the music video of Salman Khan's song 'Tere Bina'. Gautam played a TikTok star Pari Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar's comedy Bala.
