Jacqueline Fernandez shares lockdown edition magazine cover photoshoot, shot at Salman Khan's farmhouse
Jacqueline Fernandez, who is spending her lockdown days at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, recently shot for Harper's Bazaar magazine cover.
Jacqueline took to her Instagram handle to share the picture, where she can be seen in printed white dress posing alongside Salman's horse at his farmhouse.
#Repost @bazaarindia ・・・ Amidst news of the lockdown extension, we asked Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) to create a cover image that would celebrate just some of the things that are bringing us joy right now—beautiful imagery, nature, and the hope of a better future. The actor is quarantined out on a Panvel farmhouse where she is, “reconnecting with nature”. She says, “It has been such an enriching liberating experience for me, being fully aware of the pain and suffering the pandemic has caused for many, I’m just grateful that I’m on a farm, safe and well. Doing everything that I can to help those in need from here and praying for strength and health to each one in this world during these tough times.” . . Photographs by Saajan Singh (@saajan_singh23) . Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative Director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's agency: @spicesocial . . #jacquelinefernandez #bazaarindia #mayissue
💜 @bazaarindia A post shared by Jac’kill’ine Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on
Head over to @bazaarindia to check out my first digital cover!!! 💛💛 📸@saajan_singh23
Talking about how the lockdown has been treating her, the Kick actress told the magazine, "It has been such an enriching, liberating experience for me, being fully aware of the pain and suffering the pandemic has caused for many, I'm just grateful that I’m on a farm, safe and well. Doing everything that I can to help those in need from here and praying for strength and health to each one in this world during these tough times."
Jacqueline was recently seen in Netflix film Mrs. Serial Killer starring Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina.
Updated Date: May 04, 2020 14:19:51 IST