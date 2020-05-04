You are here:

Jacqueline Fernandez shares lockdown edition magazine cover photoshoot, shot at Salman Khan's farmhouse

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is spending her lockdown days at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, recently shot for Harper's Bazaar magazine cover.

Jacqueline took to her Instagram handle to share the picture, where she can be seen in printed white dress posing alongside Salman's horse at his farmhouse.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus lockdown here)

Check out the post here

View this post on Instagram 💜 @bazaarindia A post shared by Jac’kill’ine Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on May 3, 2020 at 5:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Head over to @bazaarindia to check out my first digital cover!!! 💛💛 📸@saajan_singh23

A post shared by Jac’kill’ine Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on May 2, 2020 at 9:57am PDT

Talking about how the lockdown has been treating her, the Kick actress told the magazine, "It has been such an enriching, liberating experience for me, being fully aware of the pain and suffering the pandemic has caused for many, I'm just grateful that I’m on a farm, safe and well. Doing everything that I can to help those in need from here and praying for strength and health to each one in this world during these tough times."

Jacqueline was recently seen in Netflix film Mrs. Serial Killer starring Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 14:19:51 IST